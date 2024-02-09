trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719869
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: 'Giving Bharat Ratna has become necessary...', says Swami Prasad Maurya on Bharat Ratna

|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi has announced that the country's former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh will be awarded Bharat Ratna. Jayant Chaudhary has expressed happiness about this. In this sequence, the reaction of Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has also come to the fore. SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya has targeted BJP by posting the announcement of Bharat Ratna to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh on X.

All Videos

Haldwani Violence Update: NSA will be invoked against Rioters
Play Icon26:56
Haldwani Violence Update: NSA will be invoked against Rioters
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
Play Icon14:48
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
Former Chile President Sebastian Pinera's State Funeral Begins In Santiago | Helicopter Crash
Play Icon01:38
Former Chile President Sebastian Pinera's State Funeral Begins In Santiago | Helicopter Crash
Nawaz Sharif's shocking announcement in Pakistan
Play Icon03:21
Nawaz Sharif's shocking announcement in Pakistan
Justice Minister Robert Badinter Dies At 95 | Known For France's Abolition Of Death Penalty In 1981
Play Icon02:10
Justice Minister Robert Badinter Dies At 95 | Known For France's Abolition Of Death Penalty In 1981

Trending Videos

Haldwani Violence Update: NSA will be invoked against Rioters
play icon26:56
Haldwani Violence Update: NSA will be invoked against Rioters
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
play icon14:48
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
Former Chile President Sebastian Pinera's State Funeral Begins In Santiago | Helicopter Crash
play icon1:38
Former Chile President Sebastian Pinera's State Funeral Begins In Santiago | Helicopter Crash
Nawaz Sharif's shocking announcement in Pakistan
play icon3:21
Nawaz Sharif's shocking announcement in Pakistan
Justice Minister Robert Badinter Dies At 95 | Known For France's Abolition Of Death Penalty In 1981
play icon2:10
Justice Minister Robert Badinter Dies At 95 | Known For France's Abolition Of Death Penalty In 1981