Baat Pate Ki: Gulmarg Terror Attack - PAFF Claims Responsibility

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 02:40 AM IST

The death toll in the Gulmarg terror attack has risen to five, including three soldiers and two civilians. With the use of M-4 and AK-47 automatic weapons, this cowardly attack has raised questions about the involvement of the Pakistani army, given the tactics used. PAFF, an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed, has claimed responsibility for the attack.