Baat Pate ki: Historic bill introduced in the new Parliament House, women will get 33 percent reservation

|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Baat Pate ki: On the very first day of proceedings in the new Parliament House, the Constitution Amendment Bill providing 33 percent reservation for women was introduced in the Lok Sabha. Information about which was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first meeting of the Lok Sabha.
