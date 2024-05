videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: How Much Elon Musk Salary?

Sonam | Updated: May 22, 2024, 09:46 PM IST

Elon Musk often remains in the headlines for his statements and posts but this time he is in the news because of his salary. Do you know what is the salary of Elon Musk? If you don't know then know now. There is a proposal to give an annual pay package of 56 billion dollars i.e. 4.5 lakh crore rupees to Tesla CEO Elon Musk .