videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Huge crowd of devotees entered inside Patna airport to see Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:22 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has gone to Bageshwar Dham by his private plane from Patna airport. But when Baba reached Patna airport...the security arrangements at the airport were blown to pieces. A huge crowd of devotees entered inside the airport.