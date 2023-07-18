trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637205
Baat Pate Ki: In front of Modi's arrogant India...how strong is the INDIA of the opposition

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
The PM has tried to prove the unity meeting of opposition parties as a meeting of familyists along with those accused of corruption. Invoking period poetry and Hindi film song 'Ek Chehre Par Kiye Chehra Laga Lete Hain Log', the Prime Minister hit many targets with one stone. These people are singing something else, the condition is something else, they have put the label something else, the product is something else, their product is the guarantee of scam of 20 lakh crore rupees.
Commonwealth Games 2026: Here's Why Australia's Victoria Pulled Out Of Hosting The Games
play icon2:30
Commonwealth Games 2026: Here's Why Australia's Victoria Pulled Out Of Hosting The Games
Baat Pate Ki: Bad condition due to rain in hilly areas..people's lives at risk
play icon9:48
Baat Pate Ki: Bad condition due to rain in hilly areas..people's lives at risk
Deshhit: 38 VS 26...Who will prevail over whom?
play icon31:46
Deshhit: 38 VS 26...Who will prevail over whom?
Eyewitness Speak About The Horrifying Flash Floods In Himachal Pradesh
play icon11:25
Eyewitness Speak About The Horrifying Flash Floods In Himachal Pradesh
Taal Thok Ke: 'Give CBI-ED! Amit Shah will be in jail in 2 days', says AAP spokesperson
play icon8:6
Taal Thok Ke: 'Give CBI-ED! Amit Shah will be in jail in 2 days', says AAP spokesperson
