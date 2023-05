videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Is Imran Khan preparing to take revenge from Shahbaz government?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

After the order of the Supreme Court, now Imran Khan will be kept in the guest house of the police line of Islamabad. Within 2 days, Imran's supporters created a lot of hue and cry all over Pakistan. After which now Imran Khan is preparing to take revenge from Shahbaz government.