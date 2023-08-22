trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652407
Baat Pate Ki: ISRO's statement on Chandrayaan-3 landing - Chandrayaan's health is right on Chandrayaan Right Time

|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on August 23 at 06.04. Scientists are monitoring every movement of Chandrayaan-3 at ISRO's command center in Bengaluru. ISRO issued a statement saying that Chandrayaan is on right time, and Chandrayaan's health is fine.
