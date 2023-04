videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: JDU's clarification on Former Anand Mohan Singh's release

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 10:01 PM IST

The way for former MP Anand Mohan Singh, accused in the DM's murder case, to be released from jail seems to be clear. After which a clarification has come from JDU on this. So the Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has kept silence on this issue.