Baat Pate Ki: Kalava, rudraksha beads...Mohd Sahil Khan kills Sakshi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
In the Sakshi murder case, Zee News has found Sakshi's friend Jhabru. In the police interrogation, the accused Sahil revealed the love triangle. In which he told about Sakshi's relationship with a young man named Jhabru. So there Jhabru said that Sakshi had come to me seeking help.

