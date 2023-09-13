trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661687
Baat Pate Ki: Kim and Putin's secret deal..

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Kim Jong Un Vladimir Putin Meeting: North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has arrived on a visit to Russia. It is being said that Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet at some secret place. Putin has also organized a dinner for Kim. It is being told that Putin may ask for weapons from Kim regarding the Ukraine war. America has already threatened regarding this. And has said that if North Korea gave weapons to Russia for the Ukraine war, then it will not back down from imposing sanctions on North Korea. Meanwhile, the question in everyone's mind is that if North Korea gives weapons to Russia, what will it take in return?
