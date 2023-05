videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Lady don 'Shaista' keeps shooters... Begum of Atiq on the way of mafia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 09:38 PM IST

According to information received from sources, Shaista Parveen keeps shooters with her. UP Police and STF have not been able to find Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista even after two months. But now it is being said that now the arrest of Lady Dawn is very near.