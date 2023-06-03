NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Modi's big warning to the culprits on the train accident!

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
PM Modi on Balasore Train Accident: Railway's 'Kavach' system was not installed on the route of the accident in Balasore, about which many opposition leaders have raised questions. PM Modi has expressed grief over the train accident.

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: June 3, 2023
5:5
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 3, 2023
Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Go Out To Dine With The Kapoor Family
1:18
Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Go Out To Dine With The Kapoor Family
Actress Aisha Sharma Papped While Riding A Bike In Dadar, Mumbai
0:54
Actress Aisha Sharma Papped While Riding A Bike In Dadar, Mumbai
Bollywood Diva Ananya Panday Spotted After A Salon Session Looking Fabulous
1:18
Bollywood Diva Ananya Panday Spotted After A Salon Session Looking Fabulous
Taal Thok Ke: What is the truth of Balasore accident?
27:4
Taal Thok Ke: What is the truth of Balasore accident?

Trending Videos

5:5
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 3, 2023
1:18
Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Go Out To Dine With The Kapoor Family
0:54
Actress Aisha Sharma Papped While Riding A Bike In Dadar, Mumbai
1:18
Bollywood Diva Ananya Panday Spotted After A Salon Session Looking Fabulous
27:4
Taal Thok Ke: What is the truth of Balasore accident?
PM Modi on Balasore Train Accident,PM Modi emotional on Balasore Train Accident,train accident in odisha,train accident news odisha,odisha train accident today,train accident today in odisha,train accident news live odisha,odisha train accident news,train accident in odisha today,train accident news,balasore train accident news today,balasore train accident latest news,coromandel express accident,train accident live updates,odisha train accident video,Odisha news,