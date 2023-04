videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Mohammad Muslim will reveal secrets of Mafia Atiq!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed's financier Mohammad Muslim has been arrested by UP STF today. After which he has revealed many secrets of Mafia Atiq and his son Asad. FIR has been registered in the name of Mohammad Muslim in 25 police stations of Prayagraj itself.