Clash erupts during idol immersion procession in Kolkata

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

There has been a clash between two communities during the procession for immersion of the idol of Goddess Kali Mata in Kolkata. Many people have been injured during the mutual clash. Kolkata Police says that this matter is being investigated.