Know all about Bhai Dooj

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

Bhai Dooj 2024: The festival of Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Sunday, November 3 this year. On this festival celebrated two days after Diwali, sisters apply tilak to their brothers and wish for their long life and happy life. This is the last day of the five-day festival of lights, which begins with Dhanteras. Bhai Dooj is also called Yama Dwitiya and Chitragupta is also worshiped on this day. According to beliefs, this festival is a symbol of the love of Yamraj and his sister Yamunaji.