Owaisi gets angry over Racism in Tirumala Temple!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

Owaisi on Hindu Workers in Tirupati Temple: Owaisi has hit back on giving work only to Hindus in Tirupati temple. Owaisi has said that only Hindus are being given work. Why is anti-Muslim behavior taking place in the Waqf Board?