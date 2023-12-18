trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700450
Baat Pate ki: Most wanted Dawood Abraham will be saved from 'poison'

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Dawood Ibrahim Poison News Update: There is panic in Pakistan regarding India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Abraham. There is news that 67 year old Dawood Abraham is either dead or taking his last breaths of life, news of poisoning of Dawood Abraham is coming on social media in Pakistan. It is being said that Dawood has been poisoned in his house. But there has been no official confirmation of poisoning of Dawood yet.

