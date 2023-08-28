trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654845
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Neeraj Chopra created history

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
While sports fanatics of the sub-continent gear up for the India versus Pakistan blockbuster in Asia Cup in cricket, India's Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan produced a thriller of a contest in the early hours of Monday in Budapest, leaving fans on the edge of their seat, in the men's javelin final at World Athletics Championships which eventually ended in both the players scripting history. Separated by less than a metre in the nail-biter, Neeraj became India's first ever gold medallist at the World Championships while Nadeem, who finished second, became the very first medallist for Pakistan in the history of the competition.
Follow Us

All Videos

Russia's Putin Holds Phone Call With PM Modi
play icon1:49
Russia's Putin Holds Phone Call With PM Modi
Swami Prasad Maurya's controversial statement on Hinduism
play icon9:45
Swami Prasad Maurya's controversial statement on Hinduism
Ajay Alok said- Congress's soil is so dirty that lotus will continue to grow
play icon9:54
Ajay Alok said- Congress's soil is so dirty that lotus will continue to grow
Big update related to Chandrayaan mission, when Pragyan Rover changed the path after seeing the crater on the moon
play icon19:59
Big update related to Chandrayaan mission, when Pragyan Rover changed the path after seeing the crater on the moon
Rover dodged the pit on the moon, how did the rover escape from the pit 3 meters ahead?
play icon9:49
Rover dodged the pit on the moon, how did the rover escape from the pit 3 meters ahead?

Trending Videos

Russia's Putin Holds Phone Call With PM Modi
play icon1:49
Russia's Putin Holds Phone Call With PM Modi
Swami Prasad Maurya's controversial statement on Hinduism
play icon9:45
Swami Prasad Maurya's controversial statement on Hinduism
Ajay Alok said- Congress's soil is so dirty that lotus will continue to grow
play icon9:54
Ajay Alok said- Congress's soil is so dirty that lotus will continue to grow
Big update related to Chandrayaan mission, when Pragyan Rover changed the path after seeing the crater on the moon
play icon19:59
Big update related to Chandrayaan mission, when Pragyan Rover changed the path after seeing the crater on the moon
Rover dodged the pit on the moon, how did the rover escape from the pit 3 meters ahead?
play icon9:49
Rover dodged the pit on the moon, how did the rover escape from the pit 3 meters ahead?
neeraj chopra world championships,Neeraj Chopra gold medal,neeraj chopra world title,neeraj chopra olympics,neeraj chopra javelin throw,Neeraj Chopra Javelin,neeraj chopra budapest,Neeraj Chopra throw,Neeraj Chopra,world athletics champs,Chopra,Neeraj,World Athletics,History,Olympics,javelin throw,Gold,India,Nadeem,Arshad,budapest 23,budapest 2023,finals,javelin,throwers,athletics,Silver,