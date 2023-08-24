trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653262
Baat Pate Ki: Next 14 days will be important for Chandrayaan-3, rover starts surface tests

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on Moon: Big news has come on Chandrayaan-3, ISRO said that everything is working fine in Vikram Rover. The rover has walked on the surface of the moon. The rover has sent many pictures of the lunar surface.
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Union Minister ANURAG THAKUR congratulated the countrymen for the success of Chandrayaan
play icon9:43
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Union Minister ANURAG THAKUR congratulated the countrymen for the success of Chandrayaan
Deshhit: After Pragyan, India's man on the moon!
play icon8:11
Deshhit: After Pragyan, India's man on the moon!
Deshhit: Pragyan fulfills Kalam's dream!
play icon5:53
Deshhit: Pragyan fulfills Kalam's dream!
Congress Leader Venugopal On Chandrayaan-3: Congress targets Modi on Chandrayaan's landing
play icon1:4
Congress Leader Venugopal On Chandrayaan-3: Congress targets Modi on Chandrayaan's landing
Baat Pate Ki: Big 'explosion' in low budget
play icon5:40
Baat Pate Ki: Big 'explosion' in low budget

