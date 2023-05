videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: 'Operation Trinetra' continues in Jammu and Kashmir!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

An encounter between security forces and terrorists is going on in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. In which there is news of the death of 2 terrorists. During this, five army soldiers have also been martyred.