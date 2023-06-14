NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan may be destroyed in a few minutes! The storm took an aggressive stand

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Biparjoy, a fierce storm in the Arabian Sea, has turned towards Pakistan at the last moment. The economic situation is already going bad in Pakistan. In such a situation, the bowler is coming as a havoc of Biparjoy storm in Pakistan. The people of Pakistan are in a bad condition due to tension.

All Videos

IAS and Senior Cop Suspended Over Viral Video Of Highway Brawl
7:25
IAS and Senior Cop Suspended Over Viral Video Of Highway Brawl
Biparjoy changed the route!
10:59
Biparjoy changed the route!
Stormy devastation from India to Pakistan!
6:30
Stormy devastation from India to Pakistan!
Biparjoy Cyclone moves closer to Gujarat
5:55
Biparjoy Cyclone moves closer to Gujarat
Biporjoy: If this happens then Pakistan will end
2:32
Biporjoy: If this happens then Pakistan will end

Trending Videos

7:25
IAS and Senior Cop Suspended Over Viral Video Of Highway Brawl
10:59
Biparjoy changed the route!
6:30
Stormy devastation from India to Pakistan!
5:55
Biparjoy Cyclone moves closer to Gujarat
2:32
Biporjoy: If this happens then Pakistan will end
Baat Pate Ki,Cyclone Biparjoy nears,cyclone biparjoy live,Cyclone Biparjoy breaking news,Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone biparjoy 2023,cyclone biparjoy news,cyclone biparjoy route,cyclone biparjoy trending,cyclone biparjoy alert,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biporjoy news,cyclone biparjoy landfall,cyclone biparjoy updates,cyclone biparjoy live tracking,Cyclone In Gujarat,cyclonic storm,cyclone biparjoy hit mumbai,Trending video,live,Cyclone,