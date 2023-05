videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Pakistanis not happy with Bilawal's visit to India?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

Pakistan reaches every country with a begging bowl. Now Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has come to India for two days for the SCO meeting. Pakistanis are looking very angry with Bilawal's visit to India. Pakistan is fiercely abusing its foreign minister.