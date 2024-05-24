videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi campaigns for Kangana Ranaut

Sonam | Updated: May 24, 2024, 09:20 PM IST

Baat Pate Ki: Kangana Ranaut is BJP's candidate for Mandi Lok Sabha seat of Himachal Pradesh. Here, during the elections, PM Modi while addressing the public meeting said that when there was a weak government in the country, Pakistan used to dance with pride and now see what its condition has become. The weak Congress government used to go around the world pleading. Modi said India will no longer beg from the world. India will fight its own battle.