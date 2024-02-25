trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725018
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi dives into sea to perform underwater puja off Dwarka

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 10:00 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: Prime Minister Narendra Modi went inside the sea in Dwarka, Gujarat. PM went to the last depth of the sea and prayed at the place where the city of Dwarka is submerged and Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a rare and deep connection with spiritual and historical roots. PM Modi paid tribute to the underwater city of Dwarka. The PM had taken peacock feathers with him into the sea to offer to Lord Krishna and spent a lot of time inside the sea. After visiting Dwarka city, PM Modi said that this was not just a dip in the sea but a journey through time.

