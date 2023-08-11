trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647865
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi locks Rahul's love shop

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi once again appeared before the media after the failure of the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha and opened the box of allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi gave only 2 minutes to Manipur in his speech which was more than 2 hours long. Rahul alleged that even in those 2 minutes PM Modi was laughingly making fun of Manipur.

All Videos

US President Joe Biden Claims China Is A Ticking Bomb, As Country Faces Economic Challenges
play icon2:16
US President Joe Biden Claims China Is A Ticking Bomb, As Country Faces Economic Challenges
DNA: Understand the difference between new and old law
play icon10:48
DNA: Understand the difference between new and old law
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report from the Opium Fields in Manipur
play icon20:6
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report from the Opium Fields in Manipur
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: British law will be changed!
play icon39:25
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: British law will be changed!
DNA: Who will win the moon race.. India or Russia?
play icon11:17
DNA: Who will win the moon race.. India or Russia?

Trending Videos

US President Joe Biden Claims China Is A Ticking Bomb, As Country Faces Economic Challenges
play icon2:16
US President Joe Biden Claims China Is A Ticking Bomb, As Country Faces Economic Challenges
DNA: Understand the difference between new and old law
play icon10:48
DNA: Understand the difference between new and old law
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report from the Opium Fields in Manipur
play icon20:6
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report from the Opium Fields in Manipur
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: British law will be changed!
play icon39:25
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: British law will be changed!
DNA: Who will win the moon race.. India or Russia?
play icon11:17
DNA: Who will win the moon race.. India or Russia?
Rahul Gandhi speech in Parliament,rahul gandhi speech in parliament today,rahul gandhi manipur,Rahul Gandhi live,Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha,rahul gandhi lok sabha,rahul gandhi on no confidence motion,rahul gandhi in lok sabha today,rahul gandhi speech live,Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech,Rahul Gandhi speech,rahul gandhi bhashan,rahul gandhi vs amit shah debate,Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Membership,rahul gandhi latest speech,rahul gandhi latest news,