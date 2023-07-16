trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636437
Baat Pate Ki: Political struggle over opening of barrage gates

Jul 16, 2023
People are worried because of the floods in Delhi. People have become homeless due to water filling in low-lying areas, so those who have houses are not getting drinking water from the tap. That means everyone is worried. But the leaders, ministers and officials who by working responsibly should not have allowed such a situation to arise, now when the truth is exposed, they are engaged in petty politics. Is the innocent public not understanding their plan?
