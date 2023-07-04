trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630883
Baat Pate Ki: Putin said Thank You to PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at SCO today gave a clarion call to SCO member countries to stand against terrorism for regional and global peace. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised PM Modi at the SCO conference.
