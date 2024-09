videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Recognition of 513 madrassas in UP in danger

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 02:06 AM IST

There is big news regarding madrassas from UP where the recognition of 513 madrassas is in danger. In the Madrasa Board's report, documents related to 513 Madrasas have not been found. It is being told that the final decision on recognition will be taken by the Registrar of Madrasa Board.