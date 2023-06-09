NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Rescue operation lasted for 50 hours then why Srishti could not survive?

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Even after 50 hours of hard work, the NDRF team could not save the life of innocent Srishti. In a 50-hour rescue operation, two and a half year old Srishti, who fell in a borewell, was pulled out. After which she was taken to the hospital, where innocent Srishti was declared brought dead.

