trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707961
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Samajwadi Party workers puts up Ram Mandir posters outside office

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Baat Pate Ki: Suddenly the words of Samajwadi Party on Ram Mandir are being changed. Its picture was clearly visible at that time. A poster of Shri Ram was seen outside the office of Samajwadi Party in Lucknow. Also, a leader of Samajwadi Party gave a big statement regarding Shri Ram.

All Videos

PM Modi, UAE President hold roadshow in Ahmedabad
Play Icon9:52
PM Modi, UAE President hold roadshow in Ahmedabad
India Deploys 10 Warships in Arabian Sea
Play Icon3:13
India Deploys 10 Warships in Arabian Sea
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'I will never allow...,' says Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon44:23
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'I will never allow...,' says Mamata Banerjee
PM Modi’s big advice to ministers ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration
Play Icon9:59
PM Modi’s big advice to ministers ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration
VIRAL VIDEO: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Fun-filled Pyjama Party with Zayn Marie, Sarah Jane Dias, and More
Play Icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Fun-filled Pyjama Party with Zayn Marie, Sarah Jane Dias, and More

Trending Videos

PM Modi, UAE President hold roadshow in Ahmedabad
play icon9:52
PM Modi, UAE President hold roadshow in Ahmedabad
India Deploys 10 Warships in Arabian Sea
play icon3:13
India Deploys 10 Warships in Arabian Sea
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'I will never allow...,' says Mamata Banerjee
play icon44:23
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'I will never allow...,' says Mamata Banerjee
PM Modi’s big advice to ministers ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration
play icon9:59
PM Modi’s big advice to ministers ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration
VIRAL VIDEO: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Fun-filled Pyjama Party with Zayn Marie, Sarah Jane Dias, and More
play icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Fun-filled Pyjama Party with Zayn Marie, Sarah Jane Dias, and More
Ayodhya Ram Mandir,Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,Samajwadi Party,ram mandir news,ram mandir inauguration,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,ayodhya ram mandir inauguration,Ram Mandir trust,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,ayodhya ram mandir construction update,ram mandir ayodhya construction,Samajwadi Party worker,ayodhya ka ram mandir,samajwadi party on ram mandir,samajwadi party on ramlala,loksabha election 2024,Baat Pate Ki,