Baat Pate Ki: She will return to Bangladesh soon, sought no asylum - Sheikh Hasina's Son Sajeeb Wazed

| Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 10:34 PM IST

Baat Pate Ki: Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wajed makes a big revelation. Sajeeb says that Pakistani agency ISI instigated the situation. US interference cannot be ruled out. Foreign agencies are responsible for toppling the government. Foreign intelligence agencies are involved in the protests.