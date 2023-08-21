trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651905
Baat Pate Ki: Somewhere on the landing of Chandrayaan-3, former ISRO Chief K Sivan has power

|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
ISRO's big update on Chandrayaan-3 has come after Russia's Moon Mission Luna-25 crashed, ISRO said that the next conditions are not favorable, Chandrayaan's landing may be postponed by 2-3 days. Earlier, the whole world is now looking towards India's Chandrayaan-3 with hopeful eyes. Two days later, Chandrayaan-3 will make a soft landing on the surface of the Moon. And India will become the first country in the world to do so. Chandrayaan-3 is completely fit, is circling the moon and is also sending new pictures from there. Meanwhile, Chandrayaan-3's contact with the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2, which is circling the moon, has also Meanwhile, Chandrayaan-3's contact with the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2, which is circling the moon, has also happened. Chandrayaan-2's orbiter greeted Chandrayaan-3's lander by saying 'Welcome, buddy' after seeing its companion in the lunar neighborhood. ISRO says that two-way communication has been established between the two. What else is happening around the surface of the moon, watch the talk on ZEE NEWS happened.
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Rides Bike To Pangong Lake During His Ladakh Visit
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Rides Bike To Pangong Lake During His Ladakh Visit
Baat pate ki: Pakistani Seema Haider's devotion to Shiva on Nagpanchami, worshiped God with husband and children
Baat pate ki: Pakistani Seema Haider's devotion to Shiva on Nagpanchami, worshiped God with husband and children
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Establishes Contact With Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Establishes Contact With Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module
The mission of 'Luna' failed, the eyes of the world rested on Chandrayaan-3!
The mission of 'Luna' failed, the eyes of the world rested on Chandrayaan-3!
The mission of 'Luna' failed, the world's eyes on Chandrayaan-3
The mission of 'Luna' failed, the world's eyes on Chandrayaan-3

