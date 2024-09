videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: SP MLA Zahid Baig Surrenders In Bhadohi Court

| Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 09:44 PM IST

SP MLA Zahid Beg has surrendered in the case of the maid's dead body being found in the house. Zahid Beg was absconding since the incident. After surrendering in the court, the police arrested him.