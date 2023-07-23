trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639556
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Stones pelted on Shiva devotees bringing Kavad in Bareilly...Baba will cure!

|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
Stone Pelting on Kanwariyas in Bareilly: In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, some miscreants pelted stones at Shiva devotees who were bringing Kavad. More than a dozen Kavadis have been injured in this incident.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Not 'Seema' but 'Sachin' is the real culprit! Reached India by dodging the police
play icon12:25
Baat Pate Ki: Not 'Seema' but 'Sachin' is the real culprit! Reached India by dodging the police
India's daughter 'Anju' reached Pakistan to meet lover Nasrullah, created a stir
play icon4:41
India's daughter 'Anju' reached Pakistan to meet lover Nasrullah, created a stir
Gujarat Flood News: Flood orgy after 40 years, entire Gujarat in fear!
play icon6:50
Gujarat Flood News: Flood orgy after 40 years, entire Gujarat in fear!
Heavy Rainfall In Gujarat: Car floating on the road, there is hue and cry everywhere!
play icon25:26
Heavy Rainfall In Gujarat: Car floating on the road, there is hue and cry everywhere!
Deshhit: Maulana..Dacoit..Janata..Terrorist and ISI..all thirsty for blood of Seema Haider !
play icon3:10
Deshhit: Maulana..Dacoit..Janata..Terrorist and ISI..all thirsty for blood of Seema Haider !
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Not 'Seema' but 'Sachin' is the real culprit! Reached India by dodging the police
play icon12:25
Baat Pate Ki: Not 'Seema' but 'Sachin' is the real culprit! Reached India by dodging the police
India's daughter 'Anju' reached Pakistan to meet lover Nasrullah, created a stir
play icon4:41
India's daughter 'Anju' reached Pakistan to meet lover Nasrullah, created a stir
Gujarat Flood News: Flood orgy after 40 years, entire Gujarat in fear!
play icon6:50
Gujarat Flood News: Flood orgy after 40 years, entire Gujarat in fear!
Heavy Rainfall In Gujarat: Car floating on the road, there is hue and cry everywhere!
play icon25:26
Heavy Rainfall In Gujarat: Car floating on the road, there is hue and cry everywhere!
Deshhit: Maulana..Dacoit..Janata..Terrorist and ISI..all thirsty for blood of Seema Haider !
play icon3:10
Deshhit: Maulana..Dacoit..Janata..Terrorist and ISI..all thirsty for blood of Seema Haider !
Baat Pate Ki,stone pelting kanpur,stone pelting in gujarat,stone pelting in jk,stone pelting in prayagraj,stone pelting in delhi,stone pelting in up hapur,stone pelting in vande bharat train,stone pelting delhi,Stone pelting,up stone pelting,yogi on kanwar yatra,hapur stone pelting,howrah stone pelting,masjid stone pelting,dm-ssp stone pelting,amroha stone pelting,up hapur stone pelting,moradabad stone pelting,uttar pradesh kanwar yatra,