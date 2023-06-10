NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Terrorists were trying to leave the country, Gujarat ATS busted

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Gujarat ATS has arrested 4 terrorists including 1 woman of ISIS. ATS has busted the ISIS module while conducting an intelligence operation in Porbandar. Its wires are seen connecting till Afghanistan.

All Videos

BJP spokesperson's attack- Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and says that democracy has ended in the country
53:42
BJP spokesperson's attack- Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and says that democracy has ended in the country
WTC Final 2023: Australia's mountain of runs, big hope from Rohit
8:8
WTC Final 2023: Australia's mountain of runs, big hope from Rohit
Deshhit: Pakistan has bowl in hand...but increased defense budget by 15 percent
14:27
Deshhit: Pakistan has bowl in hand...but increased defense budget by 15 percent
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan LIVE: CM Shivraj Chouhan's big gift to 'beloved sisters'
15:44
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan LIVE: CM Shivraj Chouhan's big gift to 'beloved sisters'
Meta To Launch New Feature To Create Stickers In Messenger Using ChatGPT-Style Instructions
1:14
Meta To Launch New Feature To Create Stickers In Messenger Using ChatGPT-Style Instructions

Trending Videos

53:42
BJP spokesperson's attack- Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and says that democracy has ended in the country
8:8
WTC Final 2023: Australia's mountain of runs, big hope from Rohit
14:27
Deshhit: Pakistan has bowl in hand...but increased defense budget by 15 percent
15:44
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan LIVE: CM Shivraj Chouhan's big gift to 'beloved sisters'
1:14
Meta To Launch New Feature To Create Stickers In Messenger Using ChatGPT-Style Instructions
Baat Pate Ki,gujarat ats busts isis module,gujarat ats news today,gujarat ats latest news,isis module in india,gujarat ats news,Latest News,anti-terrorist squad's big crackdown,isis module busted in gujarat,5 suspected isis operatives held from gujarat,Gujarat ATS Busts Islamic State Module In Porbandar Live,Gujarat ATS Busts Islamic State Module,ISIS module busted,ISIS,Gujarat,Porbandar,isis module busted in gujarat,Gujarat ATS,gujarat ats busts isis module,