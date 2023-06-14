NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: The 'noise' of the road is becoming fatal... Heart attack?

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Noise pollution is now becoming the main cause of heart attack. Loud noises that disturb sleep are chronic sounds. Many chemicals are released in the body due to loud noise.

All Videos

Countdown to Pakistan's destruction begins
10:44
Countdown to Pakistan's destruction begins
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 14, 2023
3:28
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 14, 2023
Deshhit: Zee News reached the spot just before the storm, see moment by moment updates
29:46
Deshhit: Zee News reached the spot just before the storm, see moment by moment updates
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan may be destroyed in a few minutes! The storm took an aggressive stand
7:34
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan may be destroyed in a few minutes! The storm took an aggressive stand
IAS and Senior Cop Suspended Over Viral Video Of Highway Brawl
7:25
IAS and Senior Cop Suspended Over Viral Video Of Highway Brawl

Trending Videos

10:44
Countdown to Pakistan's destruction begins
3:28
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 14, 2023
29:46
Deshhit: Zee News reached the spot just before the storm, see moment by moment updates
7:34
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan may be destroyed in a few minutes! The storm took an aggressive stand
7:25
IAS and Senior Cop Suspended Over Viral Video Of Highway Brawl
Baat Pate Ki,noise pollution,Heart attack,Noise,solution of noise pollution,Pollution,what is noise pollution,Noise pollution control,causes of noise pollution,Effects of Noise pollution,harmful effects of noise pollution,how to prevent noise pollution,the effects of noise pollution,Heart disease,causes and effects of noise pollution,effects of noise pollution on environment,Air pollution,sound pollution,ocean noise pollution,human noise pollution,