Baat Pate Ki: There was a stir in the opposition's I.N.D.I.A. due to the meeting of Modi-Pawar.

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP President Sharad Pawar appeared together on a stage today. Both shook hands with each other, also patted on the back. But this visit and the photographs of the visit I.N.D.I.A. Has given sleepless nights to the leaders of the alliance. Speculations are rife that Sharad Pawar will soon switch sides and join the NDA camp.

