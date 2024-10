videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: UP Takes Big Decision, No Hike in Electricity Rates for Fifth Year

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 02:40 AM IST

In a major announcement from UP, the government has decided not to increase electricity rates. This means there will be no change in power tariffs for the fifth consecutive year, offering relief to the public and ensuring stable electricity costs for consumers.