Baat Pate Ki: Watch world's largest flute video for Ayodhya Ram Mandir

|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 09:40 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 21 feet 6 inch flute is being made for Ayodhya in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. It is being told that this flute will be the longest flute in the world. Ramlala's consecration is going to happen on 22nd January. There is an uproar in Ayodhya regarding the sanctity of life.

