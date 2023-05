videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Who is entitled to Pawar's throne?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:44 PM IST

After resigning from the post of NCP president, the race for the chair has started between Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has declared Supriya Sule as the candidate for the post of President.