videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Will Pak army take over 'Pakistan' again?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 12:34 AM IST

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered to release Imran Khan immediately. Now Imran Khan will be kept in the guest house of Police Line of Islamabad. So on the other hand, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has also questioned the role of Pakistani Rangers today. The SC has also termed Imran's arrest as wrong.