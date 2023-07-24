trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640034
Baat Pate Ki: Will Seema Haider get Indian citizenship?

Jul 24, 2023
Seema, who illegally reached India via Nepal to be with her lover Sachim Meena, has sent all her documents for verification to the Pakistani embassy, ​​where they are being scrutinised. After this investigation, it will be confirmed whether Seema is a citizen of Pakistan or not. Meanwhile, Seema's lawyer AP Singh says that he is trying his best to get her Indian citizenship.
