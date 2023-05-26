NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baba Bageshwar on 10 days Gujarat tour, grand welcomed at airport

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Bageshwar Baba: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Dhirendra Shastri reached Ahmedabad for his Gujarat for 10 days. Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri was accorded a grand welcome at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad.

