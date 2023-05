videoDetails

Baba Dhirendra Shastri leaves Patna, crowds thronged streets for a glimpse

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 03:24 PM IST

Yesterday, the 5-day Hanumant Katha by Dhirendra Shastri in Patna has come to an end. Politics has seen very intense on Baba's arrival in Bihar. Today, while leaving Bihar, Dhirendra Shastri said that he will have to come to Bihar many times. On the last day of the story, a huge crowd of people gathered on the road.