Baba Dhirendra Shastri's divine Darbar suspended in Patna

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

Today was the third day of the divine court of Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham in Patna, Bihar, but today the court has been postponed due to overcrowding. The story of Dhirendra Shastri will continue there.