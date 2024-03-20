Advertisement
Badaun Accused Photos released

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Photos of Badaun Accused have been released. Around two children were brutally murdered in UP's Badaun. SSP has given a big statement regarding Badaun Murder Case. Know in this report what Badaun SSP said on the entire incident?

