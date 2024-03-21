Advertisement
Badaun Case Accused Javed arrested from Bareilly

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Javed, brother of deceased Sajid, who was involved in the murder of two children in Badaun, has been arrested from Bareilly late night. After the incident, Javed had switched off his mobile and ran away to Delhi. Late night, local people caught him at the satellite bus stand and handed him over to the police. Bareilly police handed over Javed to Badaun police. Javed's video has gone viral on social media. Bareilly police and officials are refusing to arrest Javed. Javed was planning to surrender in Bareilly after coming from Delhi.

