Badaun Child murder Case update: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of Sajid-Javed's father

| Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 02:18 PM IST

Budaun News: On Tuesday, March 19, in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, two innocent brothers were murdered by slitting their throats in Baba Colony. After the incident, the police reached the spot, found the accused Sajid and killed him in an encounter. The second accused Javed absconded. Javed is being searched. Meanwhile, the police took away the father of accused Javed, while the UP Police was conducting an interview with Zee News. At the same time, CM Yogi has also given instructions to take strict action on this matter. Accused Javed's father said that after leaving in the morning, he had received a call from someone, after which he left the house despite being refused. When Sham did not come, it came to light that they had had a fight at the bus stand.