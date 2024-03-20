Advertisement
Badaun Hatyakand News: Who is spreading tension in elections?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
Badaun Hatyakand News: In Badaun, UP, Javed and Sajid had murdered two innocent children by slitting their throats. After the incident, Sajid was encountered by the UP Police. At the same time, many big revelations have now been made in this matter. Meanwhile, politics has also started on this matter.

